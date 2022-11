WEB DESK

Lieutenant General Asim Munir was appointed as the new Chief of Army Staff in Pakistan today. He will take over from outgoing General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who will retire later this month after a six-year term.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff.