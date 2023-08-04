इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2023 02:23:26      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Pakistan & Iran chalks out 5 year trade cooperation plan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan and Iran have chalked out a five-year trade cooperation plan with a trade target of 5 billion US dollars. Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, the five-year plan is aimed at removing impediments on bilateral trade, finalization of the Free Trade Agreement and establishment of institutional linkages between respective private sectors. 

Mr. Zardari was addressing a joint press appearance with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir after the two had held wide-ranging talks yesterday. He said, Pakistan’s vision for greater enhanced trade was fully aligned with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s policy of the neighbourhood First. He added that Pakistan and Iran have agreed to continue active engagement with a view to advancing peace and stability in Afghanistan. Iran’s foreign minister said, the two sides were fully committed to increasing the bilateral trade. He also emphasised the completion of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline, which would serve the national interests of the two countries.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

INDIA HAS 40 SITES IN THE UNESCO WORLD HERITAGE LIST

AMN / NEW DELHI India has 40 Sites in the UNESCO World Heritage List and 52 sites (including 6 added in yea ...

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

Thailand welcomes 9.47 million Foreign tourists so far this year

AMN / WEB DESK Thailand continued to be favorite destination for foreign tourist, as the country has welcom ...

MEDIA

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

Editors Guild of India issues advisory for journos covering Manipur violence

AMN / NEW DELHI The Editors Guild of India, EGI has called upon all journalists and media houses to ex ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO injects Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into translunar orbit

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has injected the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft into the translunar orbit. ...

ISRO launches 7 Singaporean satellites on PSLV-C56 rocket from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) 's  PSLV-C56 rocket successfully launched th ...

@Powered By: Logicsart