Pakistan & Iran chalks out 5 year trade cooperation plan

AMN / WEB DESK

Pakistan and Iran have chalked out a five-year trade cooperation plan with a trade target of 5 billion US dollars. Pak foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said, the five-year plan is aimed at removing impediments on bilateral trade, finalization of the Free Trade Agreement and establishment of institutional linkages between respective private sectors.

Mr. Zardari was addressing a joint press appearance with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir after the two had held wide-ranging talks yesterday. He said, Pakistan’s vision for greater enhanced trade was fully aligned with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi’s policy of the neighbourhood First. He added that Pakistan and Iran have agreed to continue active engagement with a view to advancing peace and stability in Afghanistan. Iran’s foreign minister said, the two sides were fully committed to increasing the bilateral trade. He also emphasised the completion of the Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline, which would serve the national interests of the two countries.