Gujarat: G-20 Ministerial Summit on Women Empowerment concludes in Gandhinagar

AMN/ WEB DESK

The G-20 Ministerial Summit on Women Empowerment concluded in Gandhinagar today.



Addressing the media, Union Minister for Women and child development Smriti Irani said, for the first time under Indian presidency, grass root women were represented on the G 20 platform. The minister said Tech Equity platform, best practices playbook and improvised KPI dashboard with the inclusion of Small and medium enterprises are the biggest outcomes of the G 20 women empowerment summit.



The Minister added that the Poshan tracker initiative of the government of India was widely praised on G 20 platform and G 20 nations showed readiness to adopt the ICT initiative as per their domestic needs.



G20 empower chair Dr Sangita Reddy said under Indian presidency, the number of advocates from private sector organizations was increased to 540 from the previous 380 who affirmed their commitment to increase the participation of women in the workforce.



The minister appreciated the concerted efforts by W 20 and empower initiative for giving voices to women from all walks of life.



Nearly 150 delegates from G20 countries invited countries and international organizations participated in the conference and deliberated upon the five major issues pertaining to women-led development in all sectors including education, digital skills, and women entrepreneurs. The delegates will visit Sabarmati ashram in Ahmedabad and Sun temple in Modhera.