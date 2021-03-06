Pakistan: Imran Khan secures trust vote in NA

PM Imran khan bags 178 votes, six more than required; session was called after PTI lost a crucial seat in the Senate elections.

WEB DESK

In Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan secured 178 votes – six more than needed today to win the vote of confidence from the National Assembly NA.

The special session was called after the Khan voluntarily sought a trust vote following an upset in Senate elections. Addressing the assembly after his win in a wide-ranging speech, the premier said “no one can stop Pakistan’s progress”.

He also announced electoral reforms, saying: “We are doing things; we are fully engaged with overseas Pakistanis so they can cast votes, and secondly, we are bringing electronic machines.”

“We are bringing this system so that the one who loses, accepts defeat.”

The premier needed 172 votes to win the confidence vote. Announcing the result, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser said Prime Minister Imran had been elected to the post with 176 votes eight years ago. “Today, he has secured 178 votes,” he said.