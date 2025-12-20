The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan: Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Sentenced to 17 Years jail in Toshakhana Case

Dec 20, 2025

AMN / NEWS DESK

A Pakistani court today sentenced jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi to 17 years imprisonment each in the Toshakhana 2 corruption case. The case is about alleged fraud in state gifts, which the former first couple received from the Saudi government in 2021.

Special court judge Shahrukh Arjumand announced the judgment in the case in Rawalpindi’s high-security Adiala Jail. Imran Khan and his wife were awarded 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code and seven years under different Sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The court also imposed a fine of 1 crore and 64 lakh Pakistani Rupee on each of them. 

The case was filed in July 2024 and was based on allegations that valuable items, including expensive watches, as well as diamond and gold jewellery sets, were sold by the former couple without being deposited in the state gift repository, Toshakhana. In October 2024, Bushra Bibi was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in this case, and a month later, Khan was also granted bail in the same case. They were indicted in December last year.

Meanwhile, the prosecution process went on in the Adiala Jail, where both Khan and his wife have already been incarcerated after conviction earlier this year in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

Both convicts can file appeals in the High Court against their convictions.

Related Post

AMN TOP AWAAZ

Modi Govt has Bulldozed MGNREGA, Sonia Gandhi Slams Centre

Dec 20, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Justice Department Releases Thousands of Documents on Jeffrey Epstein Case

Dec 20, 2025
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Military Launches Major Strike Against IS in Syria

Dec 20, 2025

You missed

HINDI SECTION

मोदी सरकार ने ‘मनरेगा’ पर चलाया बुलडोजर, सोनिया गांधी का केंद्र सरकार पर हमला

20 December 2025 3:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Modi Govt has Bulldozed MGNREGA, Sonia Gandhi Slams Centre

20 December 2025 3:32 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Enter Semis, Face Chinese Pair

20 December 2025 2:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

India Beat South Africa by 30 Runs, Win T20I Series 3–1

20 December 2025 2:25 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments