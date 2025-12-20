US Military Launches Major Strike Against IS in Syria

NEWS DESK

The US has said, its military has carried out a massive strike against the Islamic State group (IS) in Syria, in response to a deadly attack on American forces in the country. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said Operation Hawkeye Strike was aimed at eliminating fighters, infrastructure, and weapons sites of Islamic State group. Fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery hit multiple targets in central Syria. Aircraft from Jordan were also involved.

President Donald Trump in a social media post said, they are striking very strongly against IS strongholds, after the Islamic State ambush on 13th of this month in the city of Palmyra in which two US soldiers and a US civilian interpreter were killed. He warned the group against any future attacks on Americans.

The strikes come amid growing cooperation between the US and Syria against IS since Bashar Assad’s ouster. Syria said the attack showed the need for international collaboration to fight terrorism and reaffirmed its commitment to combating IS.