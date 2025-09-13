Pakistan Embarrassed at UN as Human Rights Lawyer Labels It a Terror Sponsor

WEB DESK

Pakistan was left embarrassed at the United Nations after an international human rights lawyer called out the country’s role in state-sponsored terrorism during a UN Human Rights Council meeting to discuss the recent Israeli strikes on Qatar.

During the meeting, Hillel Neuer, a human rights lawyer and the executive director of UN Watch, called Pakistan another state sponsor of terror after Islamabad backed Qatar against the Israeli attacks. Mr Neuer also questioned UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ criticism of Israel’s strikes on Qatar, saying that when the United States killed Osama Bin Laden in Pakistan, he had then said that justice had been done to such a mastermind of international terrorism.

Earlier, in a separate UN Security Council meeting on Thursday, Israel’s Ambassador Danny Danon had defended the country’s strike in Doha by comparing it to the US elimination of Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.