India Welcomes Formation of Interim Government in Nepal Led by Sushila Karki

India has welcomed the formation of a new Interim Government in Nepal, led by Right Honourable Sushila Karki. In a statement, the External Affairs Ministry said that New Delhi is hopeful that this would help in fostering peace and stability. The Ministry further stated that as a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of the people of both countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his best wishes to Mrs. Sushila Karki on assuming office as the Prime Minister of the Interim Government of Nepal. In a social media post, Mr. Modi said that India remains firmly committed to the peace, progress and prosperity of the people of Nepal.

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel has dissolved the House of Representatives, the lower House of the Federal Parliament, at the recommendation of newly appointed interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki and announced fresh parliamentary elections for the 21st of March, next year. Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki took the oath as Prime Minister of the interim government of Nepal last night, becoming the first woman to lead the country.

President Paudel administered the oath of office to Ms Karki at the Presidential Palace in a ceremony in Kathmandu. Vice President Rambaran Yadav and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion. The swearing-in ceremony came after the Himalayan Nation witnessed deadly violence by Gen Z demonstrators over the past few days, triggered by a government ban on major social media platforms and anger over corruption. The deadly clashes claimed the lives of several people and also led to the resignation of KP Sharma Oli as Nepal’s Prime Minister.

After intensive discussions over the past three days and formal talks at the Presidential Palace, Sheetal Niwas, it was decided yesterday to appoint former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as the head of an interim government. Ms Karki is also the country’s first female Chief Justice and was widely praised for her integrity. Her appointment aligns with the demands of protesting Gen-Z demonstrators who have been calling for the immediate dissolution of Parliament and an interim government free from existing corrupt political leaders.