AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 22 people, including 11 children, have been killed, while 13 more have been injured in the recent torrential rains in Balochistan, Pakistan. Rains have affected 5,448 individuals and damaged 158 homes. Additionally, 102 acres of crops and 35 kilometres of roads have also been affected by the flash floods. Seven bridges have been damaged, and 131 livestock have perished due to the heavy rains.