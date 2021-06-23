At Rashtra Manch, Opposition decides to formulate an ‘alternative vision’ for India
UK, EU close to truce in Brexit trade dispute: Official
Delta Plus variant of COVID is a ‘Variant of Concern’ in India: Health ministry
Joe Biden says will ‘bring every resource’ to manage busy storm season
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jun 2021 08:34:39      انڈین آواز

PAKISTAN: 2 killed and 14 were injured in a blast near house of Hafiz Saeed

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Resuce 1122 officials at the blast site in Lahore's Johar town in Pakistan.
Photo Dawn

WEB DESK

At least two people were killed and 14 injured in a blast in Lahore’s Johar Town, local officials said. The explosion took place in a residential area near Allah Hu boulevard, police said. Television footage showed visible damage to nearby houses with cracked walls and shattered windows.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani confirmed to reporters that the blast took place near the residence of proscribed Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed. He said police were guarding Saeed’s house at the time of the attack.

Ghani said that officials were currently assessing the damage. He said that nothing could compensate for the lives lost but assured citizens that the perpetrators will be held responsible.

“The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken over the investigation. The CTD will determine whether the blast was a suicide blast, if a device was used,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf: Anirban Lahiri makes the cut will play his second successive Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Luck smiled on Anirban Lahiri as the Indian professional booked the last bert ...

EURO Cup 2020: Germany thrash Portugal 4-2; Italy to clash with Wales tonight

@EURO2020 In Euro Cup Football, Germany thrashed Portugal 4-2 in the Group F encounter as Kai Havertz and R ...

Obituary: “Flying Sikh” is no more

By Harpal Singh Bedi Legendary runner Milkha Singh passed away late last night at Chandigarh leaving behind ...

خبرنامہ

کورونااورلاک ڈاؤن بھی نفرت کے وائرس کو ختم نہیں کرسکے

مذہبی منافرت اور فرقہ وارانہ بنیاد پر عوام کو تقسیم کرنے کا ی ...

کووڈ کے نئے معاملات ساٹھ ہزار سے بھی کم۔ صحت یابی شرح چھیانوے اعشاریہ دو-سات فیصد پہنچی

وزارتِ صحت نے کہا ہے کہ آج لگاتار تیرہویں دن کووڈ کے نئےمعامل ...

ایران کے نو منتخب صدر ابراہیم رئیسی نے انقلابی اور فعال حکومت بنانے کا وعدہ کیا

ویب ڈیسک ایران کے نو منتخب صدر نے کہا ہے کہ میں انسداد بدعنو ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

Taj Mahal reopen, 650 visitors allowed at a time

AMN / Agra The iconic Taj Mahal reopened for visitors today. Only 650 people have been allowed to enter the ...

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU signed for Development of Sea Plane Services in India

MoU will be a game changer in enhancing seamless connectivity across the nation and give a boost to the touris ...

MEDIA

PEC lauds India for corona compensation to scribes ﻿

by Thakuria Navajyoti Press Emblem Campaign, the Switzerland-based international media rights and safety bo ...

Delhi CM inaugurates vaccination facility for journalists

AMN Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated free of cost walk-in vaccination facility for jo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz