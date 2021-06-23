PAKISTAN: 2 killed and 14 were injured in a blast near house of Hafiz Saeed

Photo Dawn

WEB DESK

At least two people were killed and 14 injured in a blast in Lahore’s Johar Town, local officials said. The explosion took place in a residential area near Allah Hu boulevard, police said. Television footage showed visible damage to nearby houses with cracked walls and shattered windows.

Punjab Inspector General of Police Inam Ghani confirmed to reporters that the blast took place near the residence of proscribed Jamatud Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed. He said police were guarding Saeed’s house at the time of the attack.

Ghani said that officials were currently assessing the damage. He said that nothing could compensate for the lives lost but assured citizens that the perpetrators will be held responsible.

“The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has taken over the investigation. The CTD will determine whether the blast was a suicide blast, if a device was used,” he said.