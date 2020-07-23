Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine early trial shows positive result
Saudi King Salman admitted to hospital for medical checkups
Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide surpasses 14.2 Mn
Ist batch of IAF Rafale likely to arrive in India by July end
Bihar flood situation grim even as more rain forecast
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Jul 2020 11:51:31      انڈین آواز

Pak has blocked all avenues for effective remedy for India in Kulbhushan Jadhav case: MEA

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

India has said that Pakistan has blocked all the avenues for an effective remedy available for India in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case. Briefing media today, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurav Srivastava said, the whole exercise of not providing any documents related to the case, not providing unimpeded consular access and some reported unilateral action of approaching the High Court on part of Pakistan again exposes the farcical nature of Pakistan’s approach.

He said, Pakistan is not only in violation of the judgment of ICJ, but also of its own Ordinance. He said, Pakistan has completely failed to provide the remedy as directed by the ICJ and India reserves its position in the matter, including its rights to avail of further remedies.

India has so far requested consular access twelve times over the past one year. However, Pakistan has so far not been able to provide an unimpeded consular access. The spokesperson said the meeting of Consular Officers with Mr Jadhav on 16 July was scuttled by Pakistan authorities. He said the Consular Officers were instructed not to hand over any document to Mr Jadhav. Hence, the Indian Consular Officers could not obtain a Power of Attorney from him.
Similarly, India has repeatedly requested Pakistan for relevant documents related to the case. Pakistan advised India that the relevant documents could be handed over only to an authorised Pakistani lawyer. Thereafter, India appointed a Pakistani lawyer to obtain the relevant documents. Mr Srivastava said that when the authorised Pakistani lawyer approached the concerned authorities, they declined to handover the documents to the lawyer.

He said as a last resort, India tried to file a petition on 18th July. However, the Pakistani lawyer informed that a review petition could not be filed in the absence of power of attorney and supporting documents related to the case of Mr Jadhav.

The spokesperson said, Pakistan also created confusion over the last date of filing a petition. Initially, they indicated that a petition has to be filed by no later than 19 July. Subsequently, Pakistan indicated that the time limit to file a review petition shall expire on 20 July. Knowing the inadequacies and shortcomings in the Ordinance, India had already shared its concerns in June with the Pakistan authorities.

Mr Srivastava said Pakistan took two weeks to inform India about this Ordinance and shared the copy of the Ordinance only after India requested the same. He said India has conveyed that the Ordinance neither fulfills nor does it give complete weight to the judgment of the ICJ. Mr Srivastava said it seems that Pakistan was non-serious in its approach with regards to the Ordinance and was not interested in implementing the judgment of the ICJ in letter and spirit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Cricket: BCCI seeks government permission to host IPL in UAE

AMN BCCI will seek government's permission to stage this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United ...

Will make India proud in Tokyo: Hockey captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampaul

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Captain and ace midfielder Manpreet Singh has exuded confidence that Indian h ...

Ad

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

TECH AWAAZ

UAE makes history, launches first space mission to Mars from Japan

WEB DESK UAE’s historic journey to Mars has been successfully started from the Tanegashima Space Center i ...

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

MARQUEE

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

India’s first travel and wildlife based App ‘The Spherical’ launched

Staff Reporter To keep the people updated with the interesting and latest wildlife news and events and step ...

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

J&K govt issues guidelines for arrival of tourists; Tourism sector to open in phased manner

WEB DESK The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued guidelines for arrival of tourists in the union territ ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!