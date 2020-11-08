Paddy Procurement registers increase of 19.92 % over last year

AMN / NEW DELHI

Government continues to procure Kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP from farmers as per its existing MSP Schemes in the ongoing Kharif Marketing Season.

Paddy procurement is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh with purchase of over 248.99 LMTs of paddy till Saturday, This is an increase of 19.92 percent over last year.

Out of the total purchase of 248.99 LMT, Punjab alone has contributed 175.24 LMT which is 70.37 percent of total procurement.

About 21.09 lakh farmers have already been benefitted from the ongoing procurement operations with MSP value of Rs. 47010.10 crore.

The Ministry also said, based on the proposal from the States, approval was accorded for procurement of over 45 Lakh Metric Tonnes of Pulse and Oilseeds of Kharif Marketing Season 2020 for the States of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh under Price Support Scheme.

The Ministry also said, procurement operations of seed cotton under MSP are going on smoothly in the States of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat.