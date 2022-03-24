Over 50 lakh youngsters of 12 to 14 yrs receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccines in India

AMN

Over 50 lakh youngsters between 12 to 14 years of age have received their first dose of COVID vaccines in the country. In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya described it as another feather in the cap of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India’s COVID vaccination coverage has crossed 182 Crore so far. More than 28 lakh Vaccine Doses have been administered today. More than 69 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to 12 to 14 years age group so far. More than 2.21 Crore Precaution Doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries like Healthcare workers and Frontline Workers.