Over 5 crore 19 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Madhya Pradesh so far

AMN
5 crore 19 lakh 49 thousand 214 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far including 3 lakh, 4 thousand 204 on Monday in Madhya Pradesh. The state reported 12 new cases, including 6 in Indore, 2 in Bhopal and 1 each in Datia, Gwalior, Katni and Narsinghpur. The active cases in the state stands at 131.
More than 60,000 tests are being conducted every day. Meanwhile, Crisis Management Groups in every district, block, village and ward are conducting awareness activities for Vaccination Mega Campaign on September 17 in the state.