India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2021 03:31:03

Japan: Taro Kono all set to replace Yoshihide Suga as PM

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a significant political development in Japan, a top politician in country’s ruling party Taro Kono is all set to replace Yoshihide Suga as the Prime Minister. The move comes after another top contender Shigeru Ishiba, has opted not to stand in the race for the Prime Minister’s post and is considering supporting Taro Kono.

over from outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga as head of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) as Ishiba is well liked by rank-and-file party members. Kono, currently the minister in charge of Japan’s vaccination drive, is considered a leading contender to replace Suga after a surprise announcement this month that he would not seek to stay on in the post.

The vote to elect New Prime Minister will be held on the 29th of September.

