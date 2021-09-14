J&K: MoS Minority Affairs inaugurates Water Supply Scheme at Halpal in Kupwara

AMN

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla, who is in Kashmir for two-day tour to Kupwara district as part of Government’s Public Outreach Programme inaugurated Water Supply Scheme at Halpal in Kupwara town yesterday. The scheme will provide potable drinking water to 5,000 population. It was completed at a cost of 2.82 crore rupees.

On this occasion, the Minister met Youth Club of the local area and also visited Sub-District Hospital, Kupwara. He also reviewed COVID mitigation efforts made by District Administration and was informed that government has provided 3,000 LPM capacity oxygen plant which has benefited the district to a large extent.

Regarding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Minister was informed that recovery rate in the district stands at 98.60 per cent, while as vaccination rate of above 45 age is 100 per cent while from 18 to 44 year age group, it is 56 per cent.

Mr. John complimented the Hospital Administration for their best efforts in challenging time of COVID-19 and asked the Hospital Administration to formally project demands for upgradation of its status.