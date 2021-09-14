India willing to stand by Afghan people, just as in past: Jaishankar
UN to raise more than 600 million dollars in aid for Afghanistan
Tamil Nadu assembly passes Bill for medical admissions without NEET
Global crude oil prices on rise amid concerns over shut output in US
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Sep 2021 03:31:11      انڈین آواز

J&K: MoS Minority Affairs inaugurates Water Supply Scheme at Halpal in Kupwara

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs John Barla, who is in Kashmir for two-day tour to Kupwara district as part of Government’s Public Outreach Programme inaugurated Water Supply Scheme at Halpal in Kupwara town yesterday. The scheme will provide potable drinking water to 5,000 population. It was completed at a cost of 2.82 crore rupees.

On this occasion, the Minister met Youth Club of the local area and also visited Sub-District Hospital, Kupwara. He also reviewed COVID mitigation efforts made by District Administration and was informed that government has provided 3,000 LPM capacity oxygen plant which has benefited the district to a large extent.

Regarding COVID-19 mitigation efforts, the Minister was informed that recovery rate in the district stands at 98.60 per cent, while as vaccination rate of above 45 age is 100 per cent while from 18 to 44 year age group, it is 56 per cent.

Mr. John complimented the Hospital Administration for their best efforts in challenging time of COVID-19 and asked the Hospital Administration to formally project demands for upgradation of its status.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

PM Modi asks Indian Paralympic contingent to work in few areas outside sports to motivate people

AMN Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhorted the para-athletes to identify and work in few areas outside s ...

Winning start is very important; Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan

Harpal Singh Bedi Delhi Capitals' batsman Shikhar Dhawan feels that a winning start will go a long way to b ...

Motorsport; Third win for Rajini Krishnan, Jagan Kumar, Anfal Akdhar tops in Novice race

Chennai: Veterans Rajini Krishnan (RACR) and Jagan Kumar (TVS Racing) posted brilliant but contrasting victori ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz