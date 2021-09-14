Qatar will not take responsibility of Kabul airport without clear Taliban agreement

AMN/ WEB DESK

Qatar said on tuesday said that it would not take responsibility of Kabul airport without ‘clear’ agreements with all involved, including the Taliban, about its operations. Doha has become a key broker in Afghanistan following last month’s withdrawal of US forces, helping evacuate thousands of foreigners and Afghans, engaging the new Taliban rulers and supporting operations at Kabul airport.

Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said at a press briefing, that they need to make sure that everything is addressed very clearly otherwise…they are not able to take any responsibility of the airport if all things are not addressed, and right now the status is still under negotiation.

Since the US pullout, Qatar Airways planes have made several trips to Kabul, flying in aid and Doha’s representatives and ferrying out foreign passport holders.

The two-decade US intervention in Afghanistan ended with the hurried airlift of more than 120,000 people from Kabul as the Taliban returned to power.