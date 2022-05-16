Over 28.72 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Manipur

AMN

68 samples were tested for COVID-19 positive in Manipur during the last 24 hours and not a single positive case was found. On the other hand, no death case was reported due to the COVID-19 in the last twenty-four hours. The death toll remained at 2,120 in the State.

Meanwhile, four COVID-19 patients were discharged during the last twenty-four hours. The total number of recovered cases is 1,35,106. The recovery rate is 98.45 per cent. The total number of infected people so far remained at 1,37,230. The total number of active cases decreased to four.

The total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till Monday evening as per CoWIN portal in Manipur is 28,72,915 including 12,17,159 second doses.