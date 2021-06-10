Over 24 crore COVID vaccine doses administered in India so far

AMN

India has administered more than 24.58 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the country so far. The Union Health Ministry said, more than 30.32 lakh vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm today. Out of which, more than 27.33 lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and more than 2.99 lakh beneficiaries received 2nd dose of the vaccine. The country launched the world’s largest Vaccination drive on 16th January this year.

The Ministry said, more than 18.64 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18 to 44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and and more than 77 thousand beneficiaries of the same age group received their second dose of COVID vaccine. Cumulatively, over 3.58 crore people across 37 States and Union Territories have received Vaccine dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The Ministry said, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal have administered more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of COVID vaccine.

The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination has come into force from 1st of last month.