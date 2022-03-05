FreeCurrencyRates.com

Over 20000 Indians have left Ukraine’s borders so far: MEA

External Affairs Ministry has said, over 20 thousand Indians have left the Ukraine’s borders so far. Official Spokesperson of External Affairs Ministry, Arindam Bagchi today said, 18 flights have landed in India in the last 24 hours carrying around four thousand Indians on board. He added that a total of 48 flights have been landed so far from Ukraine’s neigbouring countries.

He said, 16 flights scheduled for the next 24 hours including four IAF’s C-17 aircraft.

Giving assurance that flights will continue to operate till the evacuation of every Indian from Ukraine, he said, with the operation of special flights a vast majority of Indian who have crossed over Ukraine’s borders would have returned back to India.

Talking about the evacuation drive, Mr. Bagchi said, highest attention is on the eastern side of Ukraine particularly Kharkiv and Pisochyn. He said, Indian Mission in Ukraine has managed to get some buses there. He said, around 300 Indians are stranded in Kharkiv, 900 in Pisochyn and more than 700 in Sumy.

