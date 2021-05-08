Over 16.73 Cr vaccine doses administered to beneficiaries in India

AMN

Over 16 crore 73 lakh Covid vaccine doses have been administered to beneficiaries in the country so far. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has said that over 22 lakh 97 thousand doses have been administered to beneficiaries within 24 hours in the country. Addressing media Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan has said the vaccination drive in the country is going smoothly

As the phase 3 of the nationwide vaccination drive is gaining momentum in the country, over 14 lakh 88 thousand beneficiaries in the age group 18 to 44 years have received their first dose so far.