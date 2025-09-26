The Indian Awaaz

Over 15 College Students Injured in Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway Accident

Sep 26, 2025

Last Updated on September 26, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Over 15 college students were injured in an accident and admitted to hospitals in Perambalur. The accident occurred on the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway due to a brake failure in the college bus, which had departed from the Tiruchi Central Bus Stand. The bus collided with multiple vehicles, injuring several passengers. More than ten students sustained serious injuries, while the others received outpatient treatment. A case has been filed in connection with the incident.

