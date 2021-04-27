Over 14.52 crore people administered COVID-19 vaccines so far

AMN

The world’s largest Covid-19 vaccination drive is smoothly progressing in the country. The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has informed that over 33 lakh 59 thousand doses of Covid-19 vaccines were administered to the beneficiaries in the last 24 hours.

The Ministry said, over 14 crore 52 lakh people have already been inoculated with Covid-19 vaccine jabs in the country so far. From the 1st of next month, which is also the third phase of the largest vaccination drive, everyone above the age of 18 years will be eligible to take COVID vaccines.

The registration for the 3rd phase will begin from tomorrow on the COWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App.