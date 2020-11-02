Over 11 crore samples tested for COVID-19 so far across India

AMN / WEB DESK

INDIA has crossed another milestone in terms of COVID testing. With testing of nearly 8 lakh 56 thousand COVID samples in the last 24 hours, the cumulative testing figure has surpassed the 11 crore mark. So far, over 11 crore 7 lakh 43 thousand samples have been tested across the country. The Central Government and ICMR have scaled up the testing infrastructure in a calibrated manner.

India’s testing capacity has touched 15 lakh per day ensuring easily accessible COVID19 tests for all. Health Ministry has said that Very high levels of TESTING lead to early identification, prompt isolation and effective treatment of COVID19 cases. It said, this also leads to low Fatality Rate saving many precious lives.

Starting from just one testing lab at National Institute of Virology, Pune, in January this year, the country today has two thousand 37 labs which include one thousand 132 government and 905 private labs.