Over 100 COVID deaths recorded in past 24 hours across West Bengal

AMN

Ahead of the counting of votes in West Bengal, more than hundred COVID deaths have been recorded in the past 24 hours across the state. A maximum 26 deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas. The state recorded 17 thousand 512 new COVID cases as the total number of COVID cases is approaching eight and a half lakh.

The state government had already imposed strict restrictions since last evening to contain the spread. However, some relaxations were given in a modified order today, allowing marriage ceremony or family gathering with a maximum of 50 persons subject to adherence of strict COVID norms.