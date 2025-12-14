Over 1 Lakh students appear in AMP National Talent Search Exam, NTS 2025

AMN / NEWS DESK

Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) conducted its 6th Annual National Talent Search Exam (NTS 2025) for School & College students on Saturday, 13th December 2025.

A record-breaking 1,05,000+ Students had registered for NTS 2025 from across India. This year’s exam was held physically in 1,238 centres, spread across 427 Districts and 1,037 Blocks/Talukas of the Country, including many unheard-of small towns and villages.

Aamir Edresy, President – AMP, said; “NTS 2025 is the result of tireless efforts by our Leadership Teams, Chapters, Volunteers and Staff across the country. Meticulous planning has gone into preparing for this day ever since last year’s exam concluded. We are humbled that NTS 2025 has now become the largest Talent Search Exam conducted by any non-profit organisation in India — truly a nationwide educational movement.”

Dr. Abdul Qadeer, Founder – Shaheen Group of Institutions, and one of the sponsors for the competition said;

“The students appearing for the NTS exam seemed very excited and enthusiastic. More girls than boys have registered and appeared for the exam. It is amazing what the AMP team achieves for NTS exams through collaboration with thousands of individuals, including AMP Team Members, Training Partners, Volunteers, Exam Centres, Exam Observers, NGOs, Masajids, Ulema, AMP Office Staff and all other stakeholders.”

Mohammed Ameen, Project Head & AMP National Core Team Member, remarked;

“The objective of NTS is to identify and nurture talent from rural belts and smaller cities. Last year, 90% of top rankers came from Tier 2 & 3 towns. With our reach expanding to 1,037 Blocks this year, we are confident of helping thousands more students realise their academic dreams.”

Dr. Abdul Ahad, AMP National Core Team Member, said;

“We are delighted by the overwhelming support from our Training and Institutional Partners. Their scholarships and guidance will play a crucial role in shaping the future of these talented students.”

Shereen Sultana, AMP State Head – Tamil Nadu, shared;

“Our Chapter teams worked relentlessly to ensure students from our State received maximum benefit from this initiative. It was inspiring to see the enthusiasm of students and parents alike for NTS 2025.”

Chand Mohammed Sheikh, State Head – AMP Rajasthan, said;

“AMP NTS was started in 2020 to awaken the spirit of competition and to test students’ general knowledge & awareness. The NTS exam question papers are designed a team of eminent academicians from prestigious universities and institutes across India. The exam pattern is similar to NTSE (by NCERT) and is divided into two main parts: MAT (Mental Ability Test) – & SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test).”

AMP NTS 2025 offers ₹10 Crores+ in Coaching Scholarships through 30+ reputed Training Partners, including 100% Scholarships for 500+ students and 50–75% Scholarships for 5000+ students. Toppers from each Category & State will receive Cash Rewards worth ₹5 lakhs+. Needy and deserving students will also be provided Academic Scholarships worth ₹20 lakhs+ through IndiaZakat.com, AMP’s Zakat-based crowd-funding platform, along with other academic support initiatives.

The exam centres were carefully planned based on district-wise registrations. AMP’s extensive network of State & Chapter Leaders, Volunteers, Schools, Colleges, NGOs, Masjid Committees, and local partners worked tirelessly to spread awareness and maximise participation.

The results of NTS 2025 will be announced shortly at a grand felicitation ceremony, where toppers will be honoured in the presence of community leaders, educationists, and partners.