Dr Syed Ali Mujtaba Gets Award for Excellence

Nikhisha Anand /Patna

Eminent educationist, journalist, and academician Dr Syed Ali Mujtaba has been selected for prestigious Maeeshat Educational Excellence Award 2025. The award is going to be conferred at the Edupreneur Conference & Educational Excellence Awards on Sunday, December 21st 2025 in Patna.

The event is being organised by Maeeshat foundation with the objective of recognising exceptional contributions in the field of education.

Dr Syed Ali Mujtaba, associated with the Dr MGR Institute of Research and Learning, Chennai, widely recognised for his scholarly work, academician, journalistic writings, and long-standing commitment to educational reform. Dr Syed ali mujtaba has authored six books made two documentary films and writes for 10 publications of India and abroad. He has made sustained efforts towards empowering Muslims through skill-based education, consistently advocating vocational training, inclusive learning, and capacity-building as tools for social and economic upliftment.

The award will be presented in the presence of eminent educationists, senior academicians, journalists, and thought leaders from across the country.

Praising his contributions, Mr Danish Raza, a C.E.O of Maeshaat foundation stated, “Dr Syed Ali Mujtaba’s outstanding contribution to journalism and education has inspired generations. His work bridges knowledge with social responsibility, making him truly deserving of this honour.”

The broader context of this event reflects a growing national focus on sustainable and value-driven education and enterprise. The Maeeshat Foundation had recently organised a similar event in Kolkata highlighting the role of ethical leadership, innovation, and skill development in strengthening family-run institutions.