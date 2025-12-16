Bihar CM Sparks Outrage after Pulling Down Muslim Doctor’s Veil at Public Event

Staff Reporters Patna / New Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has triggered widespread outrage after an incident at a public function in which he pulled down the face veil of a Muslim woman doctor. The event was organized to distribute appointment letters to newly recruited practitioners of alternative systems of medicine, and the moment was captured on video, quickly spreading across social media platforms.

The footage shows the chief minister interacting with beneficiaries on stage when he abruptly reaches out and lowers the doctor’s face veil without her consent. The act has been widely criticized as a violation of personal dignity, religious freedom, and professional respect. Many observers have described the gesture as inappropriate and insensitive, particularly given the power imbalance between a senior political leader and a government-appointed medical professional at an official event.

Political leaders, civil rights activists, women’s groups, and members of the medical community have condemned the incident, calling it an affront to constitutional values that guarantee freedom of religion and personal liberty. Critics argue that a woman’s choice of attire, especially one linked to religious belief, should not be interfered with by anyone, let alone a constitutional authority in a public setting. Several opposition parties have demanded an apology from the chief minister and questioned the message such actions send to minorities and women working in public service.

Supporters of the doctor have emphasized that medical professionals deserve respect regardless of their faith or appearance, and that professionalism should not be judged by clothing. The incident has reignited a broader national debate on religious expression, women’s autonomy, and the conduct expected from public representatives.

As the controversy continues, many are calling for accountability and stronger safeguards to ensure dignity and inclusivity at official government events.