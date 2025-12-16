India & Ethiopia sign 3 MoUs during PM Modi’s visit to Addis Ababa

NEWS DESK

India and Ethiopia have signed three memoranda of understanding. Both countries have decided to enhance cooperation in administrative assistance in customs matters, data centre establishment at the embassy of Ethiopia and cooperation in UN peacekeeping.

These MoUs were signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia, this evening for a day visit to the nation. He held wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali on all aspects of India-Ethiopia bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister is expected to attend the community dinner hosted by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali, in a short while from now. This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to Ethiopia, where he will also address a joint session of the Ethiopian Parliament tomorrow.

Both India and Ethiopia share historic ties, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares a great bond with Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, personally came to the Airport to receive Prime Minister Modi. Later, PM was given a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour at The National Palace. At Addis Ababa airport, the Prime Minister took part in a traditional Coffee Ceremony with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Abiy Ahmed Ali.

The Prime Minister also visited the Science Museum in the city. This Museum showcases different aspects of science and innovation and how they can be harnessed for Ethiopia’s progress.

PM Modi also went to the Friendship Park and Friendship Square in Addis Ababa with the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a rousing welcome after his arrival at Addis Ababa. INPUTS FROM AIR