Indian Muslim Identity Is a Colonial Construct, Says Scholar at IHF Webinar

Muslim Political Opinion Has Never Been Homogeneous, Says Scholar



Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The Indian History Forum (IHF) hosted a thought-provoking webinar on 10 December 2025 with Dr. Ishtiaq Hussain, Assistant Professor and Head of Department at Aliah University, Kolkata. The session, titled “Who Speaks for the Indian Muslims? Politics and the Making of a Monolithic Identity,” brought together participants for a critical examination of identity formation, historical narratives, and political representation.

Dr. Hussain challenged the assumption that “Indian Muslim” represents a singular identity, arguing it is largely a colonial construct that flattened a diverse community shaped by region, language, class, and theology. Tracing the long history of Muslims in the subcontinent—from early Arab traders to Turkic and Central Asian conquests—he noted that premodern identities were shaped more by geography and cultural affinities than religious uniformity.

He clarified that while the Delhi Sultanate and Mughal rule were governed by Muslim rulers, they cannot be categorised as “Islamic rule.” He stressed scholarly consensus that medieval India was marked by coexistence, negotiation, and shared cultural spaces.

The talk examined how the British colonial state reconfigured society into religious blocs, hardening identities. After Partition, the migration of the educated Muslim elite created a leadership vacuum often filled by religious figures focused on cultural issues rather than socioeconomic challenges.

Dr. Hussain underscored that Muslim political opinion has never been homogeneous, citing ideological diversity from Aligarh to Deoband. He urged recognition of the “chorus of voices”—women, Dalits, regional groups, reformist scholars, activists—reflecting plural lived realities.

In the Q&A, he addressed gender, political participation, education, and contemporary narratives, calling for women-led organisations, engagement with democratic institutions, and leadership rooted in socioeconomic upliftment. Responding to portrayals of Muslims as “invaders,” he said such claims arise from ahistorical narratives and “hate culture,” noting that invaders were largely Turks, Central Asians, or Arabs.

He concluded that monolithic identity frameworks contradict a multicultural society, echoing historical evidence and Quranic verses on human diversity.

The webinar opened with remarks by Humaira Afreen, Research Assistant and Coordinator at IHF, who introduced the Forum and Dr. Hussain. She thanked him and all participants and reaffirmed IHF’s commitment to informed, inclusive, and academically grounded dialogue. Dr. Hussain also extended his thanks.