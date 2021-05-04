1500 Pressure Swing Adsorption, oxygen generation plants being developed

Bangladesh lockdown extended till May 16, buses to operate within district
Govt issues guidelines for ‘Production Linked Incentive Scheme for the Food Processing Industry’
Indonesia records two cases of highly infectious Covid-19 variant
4th consignment of medical supplies containing 60 ventilators arrives from UK to India
IPL: Match between KKR and RCB rescheduled after 2 players tested positive for COVID-19
04 May 2021

Over 1 crore 66 lakh people recovered from COVID-19 infection in country so far

WEB DESK

The number of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country further swelled up today to comprise nearly 17 percent of the total reported cases. The Health Ministry has informed that currently over 34 lakh 47 thousand people are reported to be suffering from the viral pandemic and are either hospitalised or are under home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, the nation registered 3 lakh 57 thousand 229 new COVID cases. With this the recovery rate has further slipped to stand at 81.91 per cent.

Since yesterday over 3 lakh 20 thousand people have been discharged from Hospitals or are reported to have been completely cured. So far, over 1 crore 66 lakh people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the country. Ten States including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat & Kerala continue to be the major hotspots of the viral pandemic. Nearly 75 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. The Health Ministry has informed that three thousand 449 COVID related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 2 lakh 22 thousand 408.

With a special focus on the 5-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate & Vaccinate’, the number of cumulative COVID-19 testing reported by Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has surpassed the figure of 29 crore 33 lakh. The apex medical research body has informed that in the past 24 hours more than 16 lakh 63 thousand samples were tested in the country. As of today, two thousand 506 laboratories are engaged in the work of testing COVID samples across the country which includes one thousand 241 government and one thousand 265 private labs.

SPORTS

IPL: Match between KKR and RCB rescheduled after 2 players tested positive for COVID-19

AMN The IPL Cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore slated for today ha ...

Boxing; Asian Championships shifted to Dubai, to be held from May21-June 1

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Asian Boxing Championship scheduled to be held in New Delhi next month wi ...

خبرنامہ

جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و مدرسہ قاسمیہ اسلامیہ گیا کے مہتمم قاری معین الدین قاسمی کا انتقال ﻿

پٹنہ : جمعیت علماءبہار کے صدر و جامعہ قاسمیہ گیا کے مہتمم اکا ...

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Devastating impact of the pandemic on media, deplorable situation in India

Geneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the media, the Switzerland based media ri ...

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

The Indian Awaaz