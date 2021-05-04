Over 1 crore 66 lakh people recovered from COVID-19 infection in country so far

WEB DESK

The number of total active cases of COVID-19 in the country further swelled up today to comprise nearly 17 percent of the total reported cases. The Health Ministry has informed that currently over 34 lakh 47 thousand people are reported to be suffering from the viral pandemic and are either hospitalised or are under home isolation.

In the last 24 hours, the nation registered 3 lakh 57 thousand 229 new COVID cases. With this the recovery rate has further slipped to stand at 81.91 per cent.

Since yesterday over 3 lakh 20 thousand people have been discharged from Hospitals or are reported to have been completely cured. So far, over 1 crore 66 lakh people have recovered from the COVID-19 infection in the country. Ten States including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat & Kerala continue to be the major hotspots of the viral pandemic. Nearly 75 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 10 states. The Health Ministry has informed that three thousand 449 COVID related deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative toll to 2 lakh 22 thousand 408.

With a special focus on the 5-point principle of ‘Test, Track, Treat, Isolate & Vaccinate’, the number of cumulative COVID-19 testing reported by Indian Council of Medical Research, ICMR has surpassed the figure of 29 crore 33 lakh. The apex medical research body has informed that in the past 24 hours more than 16 lakh 63 thousand samples were tested in the country. As of today, two thousand 506 laboratories are engaged in the work of testing COVID samples across the country which includes one thousand 241 government and one thousand 265 private labs.