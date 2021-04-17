Ousted members of parliament announce National Unity Govt in Myanmar

AMN/ WEB DESK

The opponents of the military government in Myanmar under the banner of the Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH) announced the formation of a National Unity Government (NUG) on Friday. The government will be headed by the deposed president U Win Myint as President and Aung San Suu Kyi as the State Counsellor.

The CRPH also announced the portfolios of other ministers of the government. The government includes the members of parliament who were elected in the Nov. 8 national elections last year led by the National League of Democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

People in several towns of Myanmar welcomed the formation of the NUG by clapping, lighting candles and singing revolutionary songs.

The International Cooperation Minister of the Unity Govt was quoted by Reuters as saying that they are the democratically elected leaders of Myanmar. The leaders of the NUG said that they intended to form a federal army and were in talks with the ethnic minority forces in Myanmar.

Meanwhile, protests continued in Myanmar even as six people were shot dead on Thursday at the Kani township in the Sagaing region. According to Irrawaddy, the killings happened during a shootout between the regime’s security forces and a civilian protection group formed by anti-regime protesters.

According to the human rights group The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), till Friday, 726 people have been killed by the military since the protests began after the military government took over on February 1.