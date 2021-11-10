Only 37 months to Deadline to end TB in India: Minister

AMN

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar on Wednesday said India has mere 37 months before the deadline to end TB in the country.

She reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to eliminate TB in India by 2025, five years ahead of the SDG targets.

Dr. Pawar was chairing the brainstorming session on Strategies for Ending TB by 2025. She said that we need to come up with innovative solutions to make up for the setbacks due to COVID-19 and move beyond. Highlighting the Union Government’s efforts for TB eradication, she said that TB has now been made an essential part of Comprehensive Primary Health Care and is integrated with Ayushman Bharat scheme.

Mentioning the introduction of newer anti-TB drugs, newer regimens and programmes, the minister appreciated the research and development efforts to combat TB. India has managed to scale up access to free rapid molecular diagnostics and treatment, despite the pandemic, she added.