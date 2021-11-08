India, China harden positions on LAC row
Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter

National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said that positive parenting holds key in protecting children and fathers should also be included in child care programmes.

Addressing a workshop relating to the importance of first thousand days of the child from conception organised by UNICEF and others in Hyderabad, Ms Parande said, integration of Yoga and meditation in pre-natal care is important for a child’s development.

She also underlined the need for inclusion of fathers in any child care and protection programme to ensure holistic care and their protection.

She further also highlighted the need for strengthening the rural health care infrastructure and ensuring accessibility of health care to all. Ms Parande called for more awareness on breastfeeding, nurturing and infant nutrition to ensure healthy mothers and babies.

