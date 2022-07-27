FreeCurrencyRates.com

Online nominations for Padma Awards 2023 open till 15th September

The nominations for Padma Awards-2023 is open till 15th September this year. The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards in the country. Home Ministry said that online nominations and recommendations for the Padma Awards-2023 have opened on 1st of May, which will be announced on the occasion of Republic Day next year.

The award seeks to recognize work of distinction and is given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields of Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade, and Industry. The Ministry said, all persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these Awards. 

