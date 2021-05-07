Online campaign “Stop Tokyo Olympics” gathers almost 200,000 signatures in past two days

AMN/ WEB DESK

As public concerns mount over holding the Tokyo Olympics Games amidst COVID-19 pandemic, an online campaign called “Stop Tokyo Olympics” has gathered almost 200,000 signatures in past two days. The Games which are due to open on July 23 have already been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus.

Kenji Utsunomiya, the online petition organizer, wrote on his website that they strongly call for the prevention of spread of coronavirus and protection of lives and livelihood by using available resources to stop the Olympics. Opinion polls in Japan have also found a majority of the public is opposed to the Games.

But, organisers have repeatedly said the Games will go ahead, unveiling detailed Covid-19 protocols for athletes and officials. Pfizer Inc and its German partner BioNTech SE yesterday said that they had agreed to donate their vaccine to help inoculate those participating in the Games.