One World Trade Centre celebrates Diwali with festive lights

Oct 30, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The One World Trade Centre in New York, which is the tallest building in the US, today lit up in colours on the occasion of Diwali. The building displayed ‘diyas’ as the US started celebrating Diwali.

In a social media post, the Consulate General of India in New York stated the festival of lights shines across the globe. New York City schools will be closed on November 1 to celebrate Diwali.

Earlier, The White House hosted a Diwali celebration, honouring Indian Americans’ contributions to the US-India bond. First Lady Jill Biden and President Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on Monday, inviting Indian Americans from across the United States to attend.

