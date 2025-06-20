OMS Energy Technologies Reports Strong Start Post-Nasdaq Listing, Eyes Expansion in Asia and Africa

Singapore

— OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OMSE), a leading manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG), on June 16 has issued a robust business update as it prepares for its first earnings call following its successful Nasdaq debut in May 2025.

OMS has rapidly expanded its global footprint, particularly in Southeast Asia and West Africa. Notable recent achievements include winning a new order in Angola to supply surface wellhead systems to Grupo Simples Oil in the Onshore Kwanza Basin, and renewing a long-term contract in Thailand with PTTEP. Its customer base continues to grow with new clients in Indonesia, including PT Seleraya Belida and Pertamina Hulu Sanga Sanga.

CEO How Meng Hock expressed optimism, stating, “We’re entering our public phase with strong momentum, a sound balance sheet, and a focus on innovation, customer service, and global expansion.”

The company operates 11 manufacturing facilities across Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia. OMS leverages local talent and resources, enabling it to meet localization requirements such as Saudi Arabia’s IKTVA and Indonesia’s TKDN, while enhancing its eligibility for public tenders.

Its long-standing relationships with industry giants such as Saudi Aramco and Halliburton remain a backbone of its operations. A 10-year supply deal with Aramco, expected to generate up to $200 million annually, and sustained orders from Halliburton are helping stabilize revenues.

R&D remains a core pillar of OMS’ growth. A $1.1 million investment in Additive Manufacturing is driving innovation in high-pressure-high-temperature gate valves. Collaboration with Singapore’s SIMTech and A*STAR aims to boost sustainability, energy efficiency, and digital transformation.

In terms of safety and environmental standards, all OMS facilities are ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, and API Q1 certified. The company recently completed successful audits reaffirming its compliance and commitment to ESG initiatives.

Looking ahead, OMS is actively exploring acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances to diversify revenues and fortify its presence in global energy markets.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS (Nasdaq: OMSE) is a growth-focused supplier of wellhead systems and OCTG for global oil and gas operations, with a strong base across Asia Pacific, MENA, and West Africa.