Official kit of Team India for the Tokyo Olympic Games Unveiled

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 3 June: Union sports minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday unveiled an impressive ceremonial and official sports attire for the Indian contingent that will participate in the Games of the XXXII Olympiad scheduled from 23 July to 8 August in Tokyo, Japan

Speaking on the occasion the minister said, “We are just 50 days away from the Tokyo Olympic Games. Now every day, every second counts. The launch of the official kit of the Indian Olympic team is an important aspect and it is very significant that it is being launched on this day.

“I am happy to say that our athletes are well prepared for the biggest sporting event and as our Prime Minister has said, the entire country must rally behind our athletes so that they are motivated to give their best at Tokyo. I urge every Indian to cheer for the Indian squad.”

The event was attended by IOA President, Narinder Batra, Secretary General Rajeev Mehta Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports Ravi Mittal, Director General, Sports Authority of India, Sandip Pradhan Chef de Mission of the Contingent . B. P. Baishya, Deputy Chef de Mission . Prem Chand Verma. Olympic bound athletes Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Punia, Sumit, Seema Bisla and Neeraj Chopra at the residence of the Sports minister.

The official styling partner – Raymond will deliver the ceremonial kits and the official sports apparel partner – Li-Ning will supply the sports attire, including the travel and playing kits for the athletes heading to Tokyo.

Li-Ning designed the official sports kit inspired by India’s national colours and integrated unique graphics to emote the energy and pride of the Olympic Team.

The designs of the official kits were curated by the Indian Olympic Association with a helping hand and support from designer Ms. Iditri Goel.

India will send a strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympic Games and so far, athletes from 11 sports including Boxing, Hockey, Wrestling, Yachting, Athletics, Archery, Equestrian, Fencing, Rowing, Shooting and Table Tennis have qualified, with athletes from more disciplines expected to qualify further.

Celebrated Bollywood Playback singer and composer, Mohit Chauhan closed the evening on a fantastic note as he presented an awe-inspiring Olympic theme song, dedicated to the Indian athletes heading to the greatest sporting spectacle on earth, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.