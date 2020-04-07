Odisha to start online classes for Class 10 students of government schools

WEB DESK

With the closure of educational institutions and suspension of annual examinations due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Odisha

government has planned to start online classes for Class 10th students of government schools. State School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash said, the state government has asked the students to remain indoors for their safety and advised them to go for online studies. Shri Dash said, the students who have a desktop or laptop with internet facilities in their homes should download the DIKSHA app for online studies. The teachers will be instructed to guide the students.

The online education will begin after April 14. Through this app, the students can revise lessons, practice academic exercises, find additional materials on difficult topics as well as get immediate feedback from their teachers. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently launched e-contents for all

subjects on DIKSHA.