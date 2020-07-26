Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide cross 16 million mark

AMN/ WEB DESK

The number of confirmed Coronavirus cases worldwide has topped 16 million. According to a tally by Johns Hopkins University, the U.S. leads the count with 4.1 million, followed by 2.3 million in Brazil. The U.S. also has the highest number of deaths with 1,46,460, followed by 86,449 in Brazil.

Russia has recorded 5,765 new Coronavirus cases and 77 more deaths today. Russia’s Coronavirus crisis response center said, the nationwide tally of infections has risen to 8,12,485.

In France, the health authorities are making COVID-19 tests available free of charge without preion as they closely monitor an uptick in infections after the lifting of lockdown measures. PCR nasal swab tests, which detect COVID-19 infections caused by the novel Coronavirus, will be freely available on demand under government orders published yesterday.