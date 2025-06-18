NTT DATA Report Uncovers C-Suite Divide on Generative AI Strategy

LONDON – June 18, 2025 – NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, today launched its new report, “The AI Security Balancing Act: From Risk to Innovation,” highlighting the opportunities and risks AI presents in cybersecurity. The findings show a misalignment among C-Suite leaders when it comes to business goals and operational readiness for GenAI deployment.

The report, which includes data from an NTT DATA survey of more than 2,300 senior GenAI decision makers, comprising 1,500 *C-Suite leaders across 34 countries, found that while CEOs and business leaders are committed to GenAI adoption, CISOs and operational leaders lack the necessary guidance, clarity and resources to fully address security risks and infrastructure challenges associated with deployment.

The C-Suite disconnect

Nearly all (99%) C-Suite executives are planning further GenAI investments over the next two years, with 67% of CEOs planning significant commitments.

In parallel, 95% of CIOs and CTOs report that GenAI has already driven, or will drive, greater cybersecurity investments, with organizations ranking improved security as one of the top three business benefits realized from GenAI deployment in the last 12 months.

Yet, even with this optimism, there is a notable disconnect between strategic ambitions and operational execution with nearly half of CISOs (45%) expressing negative sentiments toward GenAI adoption. More than half (54%) of CISOs say internal guidelines or policies on GenAI responsibility are unclear, yet only 20% of CEOs share the same concern – revealing a stark gap in executive alignment.

Despite feeling cautious about the deployment of GenAI, security teams still acknowledge its business value. In fact, 81% of senior IT security leaders with negative sentiments still agree GenAI will boost efficiency and impact the bottom-line.