The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has extended its condolences and support to the victims of the tragic terror attack that occurred in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on 22nd April 2025.

In response to the tragedy, NSE has pledged 1 crore rupees in aid, offering 4 lakh rupees each to the families of those who lost their lives. NSE emphasized its commitment to standing with the nation during this time of grief and crisis.