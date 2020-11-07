2nd batch of three Rafale aircraft lands at Jamnagar Air Base in Gujarat
India condemns Pakistan for transferring management of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
US: Joe Biden is inching towards victory
China parries question regarding its stand on ‘Gilgit-Baltistan’
Army Chief General Manoj Naravane starts his 3-day Nepal tour by visiting religious places
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     07 Nov 2020 02:06:05      انڈین آواز

NPPA: 42 Anti-cancer drugs showed price reduction up to 90%

Leave a comment
Published On: By

STAFF REPORTER / NEW DELHI

UNION Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers has said that 526 brands of 42 anti-cancer drugs showed price reduction up to 90 per cent following National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority – NPPA’s price rationalisation initiated in February 2019.

Invoking extraordinary powers in public interest, NPPA had launched a Pilot on Trade Margin Rationalisation for 42 anti cancer drugs as a step towards making the healthcare more affordable for cancer patients. The Pilot has led to annual saving of 984 crore rupees to cancer patients. The Ministry said, it is also a matter of great satisfaction that the Pilot has received immense support from all the stakeholders including patients support groups.

According to World Health Organisation, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and in 2018 there were approximately 18 million cases globally, of which 1.5 million were in India alone. There were around 0.8 million cancer deaths in India in 2018 against 9.5 million globally. The numbers of new cases are estimated to double in India by 2040.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Gyanendro Ningombam Elected Unopposed as Hockey India President

Gyanendro Ningombam (Right) Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad (left) Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Manipur's Gyanendr ...

Golf; Akshay Sharma cards 67 in round three to stay put in lead

HSB / Panchkula Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma carded five under 67 to extend his lead to a commanding five s ...

خبرنامہ

امریکہ کا آئندہ صدر کون ہوگا؟ تعطل برقرار ، ووٹوں کی گنتی جاری

امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخاب میں اب تک 44 ریاستوں اور واشنگٹن ڈی سی ...

US امریکہ : صدارتی انتخاب سے حلف برداری تک: کب کیا ہوگا؟

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ میں صدارتی انتخابات میں اُمیدوار کی کامی ...

شدت پسندی کی مخالفت ميں جرمنی ميں Germany: مسلمانوں کی ريلی

جرمنی میں مسلمانوں کی سب سے بڑی تنظیم ’سینٹرل کونسل فار مسلم ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!