Northern Railway to provide 503 isolation coaches as COVID Care Centres in Delhi

Northern Railway has made available 503 isolation coaches equivalent to 8,048 beds as COVID Care Centres at nine stations in Delhi. These stations include Anand Vihar Terminal, Shakurbasti, Sarai Rohilla, Safdarjung, Shahdara, Adarsh Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Badli and Tughlakabad.

General Manager of Northern and North Central Railways Rajiv Chaudhry said, all nine stations have good infrastructure to maintain these coaches and proper approach roads for the movement of ambulances. He said, a total of 171 patients had been admitted to Shakurbasti COVID Care Centre, out of which 72 have been discharged, while 99 are still under treatment there.

Mr Chaudhry said, hygienic and good quality food is being served to patients at isolation coaches. He said, Northern Railway is committed to make all efforts to help fight COVID-19 on war footing