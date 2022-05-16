FreeCurrencyRates.com

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un orders army to help distribute medicine amid COVID-19 crisis

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the army to help distribute medicine, as a wave of Covid cases sweeps through the country.

The state media said, more than a million people have now been sickened by what Pyongyang is calling a fever.  Some 50 people have died, but it’s unclear how many of those suspected cases tested positive for Covid.

North Korea has only limited testing capacity, so few cases are confirmed.

North Koreans are likely to be especially vulnerable to the virus due to a lack of vaccinations and a poor healthcare system. A nationwide lockdown is in place in the reclusive country.

