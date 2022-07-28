North Korea ready to mobilise nuclear war deterrent: Kim Jong Un

AMN/ WEB DESK

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has claimed that his country is ready to mobilise its nuclear war deterrent. State news agency KCNA reported that speaking at a Korean War Anniversary event, Mr Kim said, the country was fully ready for any military confrontation with the US. Mr Kim said, nuclear threats from the US required North Korea to achieve the urgent historical task of beefing up its self-defence.

The comments come amid concern that North Korea could be preparing a seventh nuclear test.

Earlier last month, the US warned that Pyongyang could conduct such a test at any time. North Korea’s most recent nuclear test was in 2017.