North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Japan, however said, no debris has fallen within its territorial waters. Meanwhile UN Security Council resolutions have already banned North Korea from testing ballistic missiles which are considered threatening weapons. Japan and South Korea have condemned the test.

The test comes after few days after North Korea reportedly fired two non-ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea. The US Pacific Command said the test highlighted the threat North Korea’s illicit weapons programme poses to its neighbours and the international community. The Command oversees military forces in the Asia-Pacific region.