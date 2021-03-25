Delhi government bans Holi, Navratri, Shab-e-Barat gatherings as COVID-19 cases surge

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination 2020: Result declared, know how to check
AAP seeks support from non-NDA parties to halt GNCTD Bill in Rajya Sabha
Bihar Police thrashes RJD MLAs inside state assembly; RJD says Nitish Kumar’s days are numbered
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Mar 2021 08:47:06      انڈین آواز

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Japan, however said, no debris has fallen within its territorial waters. Meanwhile UN Security Council resolutions have already banned North Korea from testing ballistic missiles which are considered threatening weapons. Japan and South Korea have condemned the test.

The test comes after few days after North Korea reportedly fired two non-ballistic missiles into the Yellow Sea. The US Pacific Command said the test highlighted the threat North Korea’s illicit weapons programme poses to its neighbours and the international community. The Command oversees military forces in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Saina Nehwal, Ira Sharma enter in quarter-finals of Orleans Masters

SPORTS DESK London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and Ira Sharma advanced to the quarter-finals of ...

Shooting World Cup; Aishwary Tomar and Chinki Yadav win gold

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 24 March : Promising young shooters from Madhya Pradesh  Aishwary ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz