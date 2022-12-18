North Korea fires two ballistic missile towards sea off Korean Peninsula’s east coast

AMN/ WEB DESK



North Korea fired two ballistic missile towards the sea off the Korean Peninsula’s east coast on Sunday. South Korea’s Military has said North Korea’s ballistic missiles were launched at steep angles and landed in the East Sea. Japan’s Vice Defence Minister Toshiro Ino has said the missiles seemed to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone and there had been no report of damages.

Military tensions on the Korean peninsula have risen sharply this year as Pyongyang has carried out an unprecedented blitz of weapons tests, including the launch of its most advanced intercontinental ballistic missile ever last month. Today’s launch came days after North Korea tested a high-thrust solid-fuel motor, with state media describing it as an important test for the development of another new-type strategic weapon system.