Nobel Peace Prize: UN disarmament chief calls Nihon Hidankyo ‘source of energy’

Oct 12, 2024

Nakamitsu Izumi

AMN / WEB DESK

The head of the United Nations Office for Disarmament Affairs has expressed delight at Nihon Hidankyo, an organization representing survivors of the atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, receiving this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

UN Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Nakamitsu Izumi told reporters on Friday that the efforts of the survivors, known as “hibakusha,” have helped make it possible for the world body to take various steps.

She said that Nihon Hidankyo had sent a strong message on the international stage to boost momentum toward disarmament. She described the organization as a source of energy for the world body.

Nakamitsu is sounding the alarm over the current situation concerning nuclear weapons. She noted that there have been irresponsible statements, such as suggestions that nuclear arms could be used in connection with the conflicts in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip.

She stressed the significance of this year’s award, saying it has delivered a “powerful punch” to the world, at a time of growing risk that nuclear weapons could be used.

Nakamitsu noted that given the current security environment, nuclear arms cannot be abolished overnight. But she said the news has made her renew her determination that the UN and other parties must make continuous efforts.

